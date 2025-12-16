Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cargo Scanning Equipment Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2025-12-16 06:10:43
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published a report,“ Cargo Scanning Equipment Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034

Market Dynamics

The growth of the Cargo Scanning Equipment Market is supported by the increasing need for secure and efficient international trade, the growing containerization of goods, and the rapid growth of high-volume logistics hubs around major economies. The increased movement of cargo via seaports, airports, and land borders is resulting in higher demand for sophisticated screening solutions that detect hidden contraband, hazardous materials, and restricted items in shipments. Stronger adoption of multi-sensor platforms, integration of screening data with logistic management systems, and a move toward automated workflows in cargo inspections have been bolstering growth in the market for commercial, industrial, and defense-related cargo operations.

Strong drivers for market expansion are created through growing investments in modernizing inspection corridors, expanding inland freight networks, and developing multimodal trade infrastructure across regions like North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, port operators and private logistics companies are creating new opportunities for equipment manufacturers and solution providers with strategic upgrades to infrastructure, deployment of high-throughput scanning lanes, and an increased focus on risk-based cargo assessment. As global trade volumes continue to rise, the emphasis on secure, compliant, and streamlined cargo inspections is expected to further accelerate the adoption of next-generation scanning technologies.

Market Highlights

  • Segmental Leadership: Fixed Cargo Scanners hold the largest share (43.57%), while X-Ray Scanning Systems record the fastest CAGR (8.92%).
  • Deployment Outlook: The Fixed segment has the leading market share of 42.34% in the year 2025, with Mobile units projected to witness the highest CAGR (7.9%) during the forecast period.
  • Application Insight: The segment of Container Terminals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period, supported by rising global container traffic and port-security modernization.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominates with a 38.26% share, driven by advanced trade infrastructure and strong screening-system upgrades across major ports.

Competitive Players

  • Leidos Holdings, Inc.
  • Smiths Detection
  • OSI Systems
  • Nuctech Company Limited
  • Astrophysics, Inc.
  • Autoclear LLC
  • VOTI Detection Inc.
  • L3Harris Technologies
  • Teledyne
  • ADANI Systems Inc.
  • Gilardoni S.p.A.
  • Vidisco Ltd.
  • MB Telecom Ltd. SRL
  • Gilardoni
  • Todd Research Ltd.
  • CEIA
  • Kromek Group
  • Metrasens Ltd.
  • Autoclear
  • LINEV Systems
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    Segmentation

  • By Type
  • Fixed Cargo Scanners
  • Mobile Cargo Scanners
  • Portal Cargo Scanners
  • Container Scanning Systems
  • Parcel Scanners
  • Multi-Sensor Cargo Scanners
  • By Technology
  • X-Ray Scanning Systems
  • Computed Tomography (CT) Cargo Scanners
  • Gamma-Ray Scanning Systems
  • Radiation Detection Systems
  • Trace Detection Technologies
  • By Deployment Mode
  • Fixed
  • Mobile
  • Handheld
  • By Application
  • Airports
  • Container Terminals
  • Border Checkpoints
  • Railway Cargo Inspection
  • Logistics Warehouses
  • Military Cargo Screening
  • Others
  • By Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

    Want to see full report on
    Cargo Scanning Equipment Market Full Report

    MENAFN16122025004597010339ID1110487039



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search