Bezuhla Blocks Verkhovna Rada Rostrum And Demands Dismissal Of Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Even before the session began, Bezuhla blocked the rostrum by placing posters calling for military reform and the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I ask that the rostrum be cleared of the results of the creative activity of certain Members of Parliament,” said Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

After that, several MPs from the All-Ukrainian Union "Fatherland” (Batkivshchyna) faction, including Serhii Taruta, decided to help unblock the parliamentary rostrum and tore down Bezuhla's posters. As a result, a scuffle broke out.

Currently, Bezuhla continues to block the rostrum and the work of the parliament. Stefanchuk is urging the MP to take her seat so that the Verkhovna Rada can resume its full-fledged work.

First photo: Mariana Bezuhla / Facebook