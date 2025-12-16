Azerbaijan Launches Digital Logistics Platform To Streamline International Trade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has taken a major step toward the digitalization of international trade operations with the creation of a Digital Logistics Platform (DLP), Trend reports via the Republic of Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The platform aims to digitalize processes related to international cargo transport, ensure real-time integration of data between trade participants and relevant state agencies, and strengthen the country's competitiveness in logistics.

The DLP is an innovative“single-window” system designed to manage import, export, and transit operations. By simplifying procedures, the platform replaces numerous paper-based and inefficient processes, facilitates digital information exchange between trade participants and state bodies, and allows centralized, transparent management of operations.

Currently, obtaining documents for international trade requires separate applications to multiple agencies, causing delays and repeated submissions. The DLP addresses these challenges by providing a user-friendly, streamlined system that aligns border and transport procedures with international standards, clearly assigns responsibilities, and enables monitoring of execution quality and speed.

The platform will enhance transparency, efficiency, and predictability in transport and logistics; optimize cargo flows; enable full tracking of shipments along their routes; and support monitoring and statistical reporting by relevant agencies.

The DLP consists of four main modules:

- Trade Guide – offers step-by-step guidance for trade participants on state requirements, required documents, and responsible agencies based on the type of cargo operation.

- Trade Services – allows users to obtain necessary permits, licenses, and documents electronically through a single application.

- Reservation Module – connects cargo owners and carriers, enabling partnerships through listings and proposals.

- Reporting Module – generates detailed analytical reports, supporting data-driven decision-making and flexible reporting for state agencies.

The Trade Guide module is fully functional, delivering comprehensive service fee structures, execution time metrics, and advanced filtering capabilities categorized by cargo specifications and operational modalities. The Trade Services module is slated for deployment in the forthcoming months.

The DLP represents a pioneering regional initiative aimed at the digitalization of logistics services, poised to enhance Azerbaijan's stature as a pivotal international transport nexus, signifying a crucial advancement in the nation's digital transformation trajectory.