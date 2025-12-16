Close Cohen Doubles Footprint To Serve Research Triangle Welcomes Former Zillow VP Poznoff To Coaching Team Amid Director Job Loss Crisis

MENAFN - GetNews)



Firm expands coast-to-coast as executive coaching demand surges among Directors facing job loss.

SEATTLE - Dec. 16, 2025 - Close Cohen, the national career consulting firm, today announced a major strategic move: its East Coast expansion into Raleigh–Durham and the addition of former Zillow Vice President Nancy Poznoff as Executive Coach. This growth initiative follows the firm's recent recognition with the Corporate Vision 2025 Award for leadership in career coaching. The expansion also aligns with the firm's support for Directors, its largest client segment, who are battling historic job losses due to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related factors.

Close Cohen was founded in 2015 and is led by CEO Laura Close. Laura is an expert on AI workforce impacts, having also founded venture capital-backed AI startup Included in 2021. Included is an enterprise technology that derives insights and trends from workforce data.

Drawing on proven playbooks built for high-tech and innovation-driven hiring environments, Close's national firm equips professionals to hit competitive career milestones in high-tech environments. Data from 2025 shared by Close Cohen shows that most clients were Directors, underscoring how this organizational level faces the steepest barriers to career stability in the new world of enterprise AI.

“Organizations are under intense pressure to shrink their workforces, and Directors, who are typically seen as high value and next in line for VP roles, are now viewed as redundant with the advent of AI agents,” said Laura Close, CEO and Founder of Close Cohen.“What we are seeing are professionals who've built their careers around managing large headcounts, global scopes of work, and managing reporting cycles-being laid off. AI is now assuming those responsibilities, and directors are in a tough position. We equip them with the strategy needed to secure their next role.”

The firm's expansion to Raleigh–Durham establishes a second headquarters in one of the country's fastest-growing innovation corridors, home to Fortune 500 companies, high-growth startups, and world-class universities. The move positions Close Cohen to better serve professionals on both coasts while tapping into the robust talent ecosystem of the Research Triangle.

In addition, Nancy Poznoff joins the Close Cohen team as Executive Coach. A former Vice President at two local greats: Zillow and Starbucks. Poznoff also co-founded the Mother Bear Marketing & Communications Agency. She brings decades of senior leadership experience across Starbucks, Zillow, T-Mobile, SaaS, real estate, and consumer products. Her blend of Fortune 500 leadership and entrepreneurial success makes her a sought-after thought partner for executives navigating growth opportunities.

“I've built teams and brands in some of the fastest-moving industries in the world,” said Poznoff.“Now I'm excited to help leaders align who they are with how they lead, especially those navigating high stakes transitions at the director and executive levels.”

Close Cohen's recognition with the Corporate Vision 2025 Award underscores the firm's innovative approach to executive coaching, blending data-driven insights with mentorship from executive coaches who have successfully navigated corporate power structures.

With West Coast headquarters in Seattle and East Coast office in Raleigh–Durham, Close Cohen is positioning itself as the go-to national brand for executives seeking to accelerate their career trajectory in an increasingly complex workplace.

About Close Cohen

Close Cohen Career Consulting helps senior professionals and executives navigate career transitions, secure promotions, and build strategic leadership presence. Founded in Seattle and now expanding to Raleigh–Durham, the firm is trusted by leaders across technology, finance, healthcare, and consumer industries.







