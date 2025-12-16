Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Financial Calendar 2026


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The board of directors has decided on the financial calendar 2026.

16 March: Deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda to the Annual General Meeting

23 March: Annual report 2025

28 April: Q1 2026

28 April: Annual General Meeting

14 August: Q2 2026

29 October: Q3 2026

Martin Bakkegaard
Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone +45 22237440 /...

  • Tivoli AS - Stock Exchange Announcement no 11 - Financial Calender 2026

