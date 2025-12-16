Financial Calendar 2026
16 March: Deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda to the Annual General Meeting
23 March: Annual report 2025
28 April: Q1 2026
28 April: Annual General Meeting
14 August: Q2 2026
29 October: Q3 2026
Best regards
Martin Bakkegaard
CFO
Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone +45 22237440 /...
Attachment
-
Tivoli AS - Stock Exchange Announcement no 11 - Financial Calender 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment