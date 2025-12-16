Victory Day: Sheikh Hasina's Son Warns Of Increasing Pak-Backed Proxies In Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Dec 16 (IANS) As Bangladesh observes Victory Day on Tuesday, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed warned that the "proxies of Pakistani occupational forces" have been emboldened across the country to an unprecedented extent.

Victory Day commemorates December 16 1971, when Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation after the Pakistani forces surrendered to the Indian Armed Forces, ending a brutal nine-month-long war.

Wazed, the former Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, recalled that back in 1971, the courage, resilience, and resolve of millions of war heroes earned the nation its freedom, defeating the Pakistani forces.

"Five decades later, once again, Bangladesh has been under siege. The proxies of Pakistani occupational forces have been emboldened like never before as the Yunus regime has unleashed a mass murder spree, granted impunity for looting and rape against citizens to erase national identity," Wazed posted on X.

"Like those harrowing days of 1971, now speaking against atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army is considered a crime, resulting in arbitrary detention and jailing amid total silence from global democracies," he added.

Wazed alleged that under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, circumstances similar to the plights of war heroes have emerged, with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Independence, being portrayed as a traitor by the "Pakistan-backed" regime.

He stated that chanting "joy Bangla slogan" has been criminalised, while efforts have been made to alter the very national anthem of Bangladesh that inspired millions in the struggle for Independence.

"But history stands as testament that plots to subvert the legacy of war heroes always fell flat. The regime and its sympathisers must not forget that the Pakistan army surrendered on December 16, 1971, despite committing one of the worst atrocities, including genocide in 1971. Similarly, Joy Bangla will never be suppressed, and national pride will never be taken away," Wazed asserted.

On this victory day, he urged, "We must hold our heads high, raise the red and green flag and stand in unison to rescue the country from anarchy and turn this green delta into Sonar Bangla."