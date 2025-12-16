Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Festi Hf.: Financial Calendar 2026


2025-12-16 05:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi will hold its Annual General Meeting and publish financial results according to the financial calendar outlined below.

4Q 2025 February 5, 2026 Q4 2025 Results
AGM March 5, 2026 General Meeting 2026
1Q 2026 April 29, 2026 Q1 2026 Results
2Q 2026 July 28, 2026 Q2 2026 Results
3Q 2026 October 28, 2026 Q3 2026 Results
4Q 2026 February 3, 2027 Q4 2026 Results
AGM March 4, 2027 General Meeting 2027

The financial results will be published after market closure on the respective dates.

The above dates are subject to change.

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi – ... or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. - (... ).


