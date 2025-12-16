Renowned CEO Of Maison Schiaparelli, Delphine Bellini, Inspires Future Generations At Istituto Marangoni Dubai

Istituto Marangoni Dubai, the acclaimed Higher Education Institute has welcomed the renowned Delphine Bellini, CEO of Maison Schiaparelli, to its campus as part of an ongoing series of talks to inspire and offer industry insight and expertise to its students.

The 'In Conversation' event was attended by Istituto Marangoni Dubai's students and covered topics including Delphine's career, her perspective on today's fashion industry, and the importance of strategic business planning, as well as the history and evolution of the brand and how she successfully scaled it over the years.

Maison Schiaparelli was founded in 1927 by legendary avant-garde Italian fashion designer, Elsa Schiaparelli. As CEO of the Italian haute couture house, Delphine is a seasoned leader in fashion and luxury with over 25 years' experience leading Maison Schiaparelli's global growth. Since joining the company in 2014, Delphine has overseen the appointment of creative director Daniel Roseberry and steered the Maison through a period of exceptional growth, infusing the Maison's heritage with her unique strategic approach.

As an instrumental figure in the international growth of the European fashion industry, Delphine was recognised as one of the 50 Women in Power impacting businesses and communities in 2022 by leading publication, Women's Wear Daily. She is also an active mentor to young entrepreneurs in the fashion and luxury industry. As a key member of the Women Initiative Foundation, a philanthropic organisation acting for the promotion of women in business and the economy, Delphine is a regular speaker in its training programs with the world's leading universities including Istituto Marangoni.

Roberto LaIacona, Director of Istituto Marangoni Dubai said,“At Istituto Marangoni we offer our students practical and industry-led learning experiences that will help push their creativity and build the expertise that is required to succeed in today's global fashion landscape. It was an honour to welcome Delphine Bellini to our campus, with her decades of experience, she offered a unique insight to our students.”

Delphine Bellini, CEO of Schiaparelli added,“It was a joy to share the entrepreneurial and human adventure of reviving Schiaparelli with the students. Staying true to Elsa's legacy while building a modern, customer-centric brand is our mission and I hope that sharing this unique experience can inspire these future leaders to shape the future of the fashion industry with clarity, purpose, and ambition.”

The 'In Conversation' session with Delphine Bellini is part of on an ongoing programme by Istituto Marangoni Dubai to inspire and equip students with the skills that they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace. In the past the school has also welcomed acclaimed American fashion designer, Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera New York to the campus, along with Max Mara's Creative Director, Ian Griffiths, who has been at the helm of the brand's stylish successes for over three decades.

Istituto Marangoni Dubai has also hosted a roster of prestigious mentors and industry innovators, including Heliot Emil, Luca Finotti and many others, further enriching students' exposure to global creative excellence.

While supporting students' personal and professional growth, Istituto Marangoni Dubai has the mission to teach students to deal with the complex challenges of today's fashion, art and design industries.

