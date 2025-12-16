Holiday Gift Guide 2025

Every jewel holds a wish, every gift becomes a cherished story. This Holiday Gift Guide reveals treasures that bind hearts together. From Nudo's vibrant gems to Iconica's bold curves, from Catene's sculptural links to Pomellato Together's tender embrace, discover the perfect expression of love wrapped in Milanese craftsmanship. Let this festive season sparkle with the unmistakable spirit of Pomellato.

POMELLATO NUDO COLLECTION

Illuminate your celebrations with the joy of color this season. Nudo's vibrant gemstones capture the spirit of festive moments, each creation a miniature masterpiece of light and emotion. Style these tokens of affection to create stories as unique as the ones you love.

Layer these delicate pendants and bracelets for daily radiance. Nudo Mini's ethereal palette of sky blue topaz, London blue topaz and milky quartz creates a graceful harmony.

Personalize your style through Nudo's kaleidoscope of gems. From prasiolite to amethyst, each creation floats in our distinctive setting, inviting playful combinations.

Meet the enchantment of precious encounters. Nudo Toi et Moi weaves vibrant gemstones with diamond pav in a mesmerizing dance. A play of color and light radiates through this collection.

Journey through Nudo High Jewelry's tanzanite collection in violet blue splendor, framed by diamond pav in white gold. A sublime parure where Pomellato's artistry reaches new heights.

POMELLATO ICONICA COLLECTION

Transform holiday moments with Iconica's pure golden forms. Each sculptural creation, crafted by master goldsmiths in Milan, carries the warmth of celebration. These contemporary designs make every gesture a statement of enduring beauty, honoring the art of simplicity.

Adorn yourself with Iconica's soft shapes in rose gold and diamond pav. From delicate pendants to statement earrings and bangles, each piece reveals our artisanal excellence.

Discover vibrant stones gleaming through rose gold settings. Bangles, rings, pendants and earrings shine with carefully chosen gems, showcasing our savoir faire in contemporary design.

Express sophistication through distinctive golden links. Generations of chain making heritage flow through these designs. These rose gold bracelets and earrings embody Milanese grace.

Embody Milanese grace with this fluid necklace where Iconica's oval rose gold links embrace diamond pav, showcasing the virtuosity of contemporary design.

POMELLATO TOGETHER COLLECTION

Honor the bonds that make life extraordinary as the year concludes. Pomellato Together's interlocking designs speak of connections that transcend time, each piece a symbol of lasting affection. These versatile creations celebrate the beautiful ways we unite during festivities.

Share moments of joy through Pomellato Together's expressions of unity. Rose gold and diamonds merge in contemporary designs, with select pieces offering reversible possibilities, each a tribute to connection.

POMELLATO POM POM DOT COLLECTION

Unveil the magic of reversible gems mirroring celebration's dual nature, intimate gatherings and joyful festivities. Pom Pom Dot's playful buttons carry protective energy and emotional resonance, becoming meaningful guardians of holiday memories.

Cherish life's special moments with symbols of protection and connection. Reversible designs tell different stories as they turn, each gemstone bringing its unique positive force.

POMELLATO SABBIA COLLECTION

Discover brilliance like frost catching winter light through Sabbia's diamonds. Each organic constellation tells a story of creative freedom and artistic expression. These shimmering grains of light transform everyday moments into celebrations of personal style.

Create enchantment with diamonds. A versatile lariat featuring baguette and brilliant cuts dances alongside organic pav rings and earrings, where diamonds find freedom in design.

Two expressions of Sabbia mastery. Warm rose gold with brown diamonds, pristine white gold with brilliant stones. Chains meet irregular pav in geometric poetry, two interpretations, one masterful vision.

POMELLATO CATENE COLLECTION

Feel the allure of Catene's chains, embodying the golden threads that unite us during celebrations. Each handcrafted link carries our artisanal excellence, creating fluid sculptures that move with feminine grace. A powerful expression of confidence and style.

Embrace Milanese spirit through this rose gold set featuring chain links that flow like silk. Bold yet effortlessly graceful, each creation reveals the contemporary soul of Pomellato.

Marvel at passion translated into form. Catene's Gourmette chain glows in white gold and diamonds, weaving a parure of linked emotions.

POMELLATO PENTAGONI COLLECTION

Experience a geometric symphony in gold and diamonds. Pentagoni's High Jewelry parure unites architectural vision with creative daring. Rose gold pentagons flow with irregular brown diamond pav.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 664 times

PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Tuesday, December 16, 2025 11:27:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: G-SHOCK Returned to Sole DXB 2025 with a Fresh Lineup and Li...