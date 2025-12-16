Emirates Rolls Out Retrofitted Boeing 777S With Premium Economy To Beirut And Beijing

Dubai, UAE, 16 December 2025: Emirates today announced that retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft featuring Premium Economy will serve flights EK953/954 between Dubai and Beirut from 6 January 2026 and flights EK306/307 between Dubai and Beijing, starting from 1 February 2026. *

Beijing becomes the fourth city in the Chinese mainland to receive Emirates' latest aircraft and next-gen products, while travellers to and from Beirut will experience the airline's award-winning Premium Economy and new Business Class cabin in 1-2-1 layout for the first time.

For Lebanon's capital city, EK953 departs Dubai at 1540hrs, arriving in Beirut at 1700hrs, with the return EK954 departing at 1945hrs and arriving in Dubai at 0050hrs. ** The schedule offers seamless connections to and from major cities with significant Lebanese diaspora communities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane as well as New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Miami and Montreal. Customers can enjoy a consistent Premium Economy experience across both legs of their journey, with many of these cities being served by retrofitted Boeing 777s and A380s featuring the airline's latest interiors.

Emirates' flight EK306 departs Dubai at 3:20hrs, arriving in Beijing at 14:45hrs. The return flight EK307 takes off from Beijing at 00:40hrs, landing in Dubai at 5:30hrs. ** Travellers can enjoy a consistent Premium Economy experience from Beijing to popular destinations across Emirates' global network, including London Heathrow, New York JFK, São Paulo, Johannesburg, Madrid, Mal and Lisbon, as well as key cities in the Gulf region such as Kuwait, Riyadh and Amman.

The refurbished four-class Emirates Boeing 777 features upgraded interiors with new design elements, including modern colour palettes, specially designed Ghaf Tree motifs, and wood finishes across all cabins. Each aircraft includes 260 of the latest-generation Economy seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, 40 Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, and eight First Class Suites.

Emirates' Premium Economy has garnered glowing feedback for its unique value and standout features. Passengers can expect a Business Class-like experience at a more accessible price, featuring spacious leather seats with a generous recline, full leg and footrests, adjustable headrests, in-seat charging points, a wood-finished side cocktail table, and a 13.3-inch TV screen. Premium Economy also includes generously sized pillows and blankets, complimentary amenity kits on select flights, and globally exclusive sparkling wine - Chandon Vintage Brut 2017.

Emirates' Boeing 777 Business Class cabin has also been redesigned, with seats arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration to offer privacy, full aisle access, and ample space to work, lounge, and rest. Each seat is wrapped in champagne leather, matching the ones on the latest Emirates A380, with detailed stitching and soft, cushioned headrests.

Posted on: Tuesday, December 16, 2025 1:04:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

