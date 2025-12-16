403
Kuwait Forecast Expects Unstable Weather, Thunderstorms Starting Wed.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is set to be affected by unstable weather starting Wednesday evening, with scattered thunderstorms of varying intensity, expected to peak early Thursday and turn heavy in some areas, the Meteorology Department said Tuesday.
Acting Director of the Meteorology Department Dhirar Al-Ali said weather charts indicate mild weather and partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance for scattered rain and a chance for fog forming on Wednesday evening.
He also said weather instability will continue on Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms that might be heavy at times and a chance of fog forming.
Al-Ali added that northeasterly to northwesterly winds will become active, exceeding 60 kilometers per hour, leading to rough seas with waves rising above seven feet.
He noted that the rainy conditions are expected to continue from Wednesday night until Friday noon, with a chance of fog in some areas, while cloud cover and rainfall are forecast to gradually decrease from Friday afternoon. (end)
