Al-Balqa University Unveils Innovative Digital Space Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – Al-Balqa Applied University launched on Tuesday the "Innovative Digital Space" project at the Jordanian-Korean Center for Information and Communication Technology, marking a shift from merely providing technological access to fostering effective use, innovation, and advanced digital applications.Implemented by the National Information Society Agency, affiliated with the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, the project aims to develop advanced digital centers featuring digital learning halls, innovation spaces, conference facilities, and specialized laboratories in artificial intelligence, big data, digital health, and medical simulation technologies.The project is expected to benefit thousands of students, faculty members, administrative staff, and community members annually through training programs, applied workshops, and initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and digital innovation.University President Ahmed Fakhri Ajlouni said the project represents a milestone in the university's digital transformation efforts, providing advanced technological infrastructure and an enabling learning environment that promotes innovation, develops future skills among students and youth, and reinforces the university's role in community service.He noted that the university's accumulated experience through the Jordanian-Korean Information and Communication Technology Center qualifies it to host the project, ensure its sustainability, and maximize its educational and developmental impact.The project reflects the university's commitment to supporting digital transformation, strengthening technological capabilities, and enhancing digital inclusion for students and the local community, within the framework of Jordanian-Korean cooperation in the information and communication technology sector.Director of the Jordanian-Korean Information and Communication Technology Center Alaa Bakhit said the project constitutes a qualitative advancement in digital services, shifting from basic access to applied learning and innovation through specialized training programs and advanced laboratories aligned with labor market needs.Representatives of the Ministries of Health, Planning and International Cooperation, and Higher Education and Scientific Research said the project aligns with the National Digital Transformation Strategy (REACH 2025), contributing to narrowing the digital divide, building youth capacities, and supporting disadvantaged groups. They highlighted Al-Balqa Applied University's role in advancing international partnerships, transferring expertise, and strengthening national digital competencies.