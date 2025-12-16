Licensed Building Area Rises 12.3 Percent In First Ten Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – The total area of licensed buildings in the Kingdom increased by 12.3 percent during the first ten months of 2025, reaching 8.2 million square meters, compared with 7.3 million square meters recorded during the same period in 2024, according to official data.The Department of Statistics, in its monthly report on construction activity and building permits, said the number of building permits issued nationwide rose to 20,750 during the January–October period of 2025, up from 19,629 permits in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 5.7 percent.On a monthly basis, the licensed building area climbed from 740,000 square meters in September 2025 to 1.018 million square meters in October, marking a month-on-month increase of 37.6 percent.By licensing purpose, residential buildings accounted for the bulk of licensed areas, totaling 6.33 million square meters, compared with 5.82 million square meters during the same period in 2024, an increase of 8.8 percent. Licensed non-residential areas reached about 1.87 million square meters, up from approximately 1.43 million square meters a year earlier, registering a significant growth of 30.8 percent.Residential buildings constituted 77 percent of the total licensed area, while non-residential buildings accounted for the remaining 23 percent.Regionally, the Central Region captured the largest share of licensed building areas at 72 percent, posting an increase of 6.8 percent compared with the same period last year. The Northern Region accounted for 20 percent, reflecting a decline of 12.3 percent, while the Southern Region represented 8 percent, down 18.4 percent year-on-year.In terms of the relative distribution of newly licensed residential areas by population, the Capital Governorate recorded the highest share at 13.3 percent, equivalent to 0.726 square meters per person. Zarqa Governorate registered the lowest share at 4.7 percent, or 0.256 square meters per person during the first ten months of 2025.The licensed area for new buildings and additions to existing structures made up 65.9 percent of the total licensed building area during the reporting period, while permits related to existing buildings accounted for 34.1 percent.Overall, the licensed area for new buildings and additions reached about 5.4 million square meters, compared with roughly 4.6 million square meters during the same period in 2024, representing an increase of 17.4 percent.