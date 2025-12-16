Iran Achieves Early Commissioning Of Belal Gas Field Development's First Stage

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The operational work of the first stage of the development of Iran's Belal gas field has been completed 6 days ahead of schedule, Hamidreza Saghafi, CEO of Iran's Petropars company, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, the said stage was planned to be completed within 20 days. However, the operational work was completed within 14 days.

Saghafi added that in the first stage, 32-inch well holes were drilled and 26-inch conductor pipes were installed.

The official noted that the operational work on the development of the Belal gas field continues to be successful.

Belal gas field, jointly shared with Qatar, is believed to hold nearly three trillion cubic feet (about 85 billion cubic meters) of natural gas and 100 million barrels of gas condensate. With development now underway, Iran plans to extract 500 million cubic feet (around 14 million cubic meters) of gas and 15,000 barrels of condensate each day, marking a significant step in expanding the country's offshore production capacity.

The field is located near the border of Iran and Qatar. It was explored on 2003.

Its development was entrusted to Petropars in 2019. The field is estimated to contain 2.7 trillion cubic feet (approximately 76.4 billion cubic meters) of gas. Once operational within the next four-five years, it's expected to produce 500 million cubic feet (about 14.1 million cubic meters) of gas per day.