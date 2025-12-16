Azerbaijan's Joining Central Asia+ Format Gives New Strategic Impetus To Regional Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The accession of Azerbaijan to the Central Asia + format not only strengthened the interaction between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries, but also gave a new strategic impetus to the entire regional cooperation architecture, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan Qudratilla Rafiqov said at the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, relations between the countries have already successfully passed all tests and are at the highest level today.

"There are numerous examples of growing Uzbek-Azerbaijani cooperation in all areas. A school named after the great Uzbek scientist Mirzo Ulugbek is operating in the city of Fuzuli, and a large sewing factory is operating in Khankendi with the support of the Uzbek side. And in Baku, Uzbekistan Park is being built on an area of ​​five hectares - this park is a symbol of friendship, cultural exchange and cooperation.

We are proud of the great victory achieved in the 44-day Second Karabakh War for the restoration of historical justice and the liberation of lands from the invaders.

Today's congress will be another important stage on the path to the formation of a strong, renewed and fair trade union movement in Azerbaijan. Today, the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation stands on a solid foundation and is at the same time on the verge of new achievements," he added.