Zelensky On Land Issue: We Are Not Talking About Referendum Yet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this while answering journalists' questions, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"In any case, we are not talking about a referendum yet. It is a complex document and complex decisions. We are trying to do everything possible so as not to further complicate the already difficult lives of Ukrainians because of the war with one decision or another," Zelensky said.

He noted that no compromise has yet been found on the territorial issue in peace negotiations.

"As for the position of the Russians, it has not changed so far. You know they want our Donbas. Our position is practical, realistic, and fair, and we stand by it. We do not want to give up our Donbas. The Americans want to find a compromise; they are proposing a 'free economic zone.' And I want to stress once again: a 'free economic zone' does not mean under the control of the Russian Federation. These are important features for me of any Donbas format. Neither de jure nor de facto will we recognize Donbas as Russian – the part that is temporarily occupied," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he added that work on these issues would continue.

"You know this is one of the key issues. For now, we do not have a consensus on it," Zelensky said.

On December 15 in Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Following the talks, Zelensky noted that the sides have different positions on the territorial issue, clarifying that during these negotiations the U.S. delegation voiced Russia's position rather than made demands of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine