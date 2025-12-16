Gander Social Raises $1.5M On Frontfundr As Canadians Rally Behind Values-Driven Social Media

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are showing strong support for homegrown innovation. Gander Social, a Canadian-built, values-driven social media platform, has successfully raised $1.5 million on FrontFundr, reaching 100% of its target and moving toward its $2.5 million maximum offering. Over 2,000 Canadians have participated in the campaign, making it one of the largest and fastest equity crowdfunding campaigns in Canadian history.

The platform, named in part after the town of Gander in Newfoundland & Labrador, provides an ethical, privacy-first alternative to traditional social media, prioritizing user safety, data privacy, and community well-being. The campaign demonstrates that Canadians are eager to engage in private-market investing opportunities that were previously reserved for institutional investors.

“The overwhelming response to Gander Social illustrates that Canadians are ready to support and invest in companies that reflect their values and that they want to see succeed,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder & CEO at FrontFundr.“Investors from Newfoundland & Labrador and Prince Edward Island showed particularly strong interest, which led FrontFundr to expand its registration in these provinces so residents can now participate in the campaign. FrontFundr is now operating from coast to coast.”

Gander Social launched with over 34,000 organic signups before opening its investment round, reflecting strong market demand. The platform has also secured guidance from world-class advisors, including Arlene Dickinson, Amber Mac, Taylor Owen, and Blaine Cook, positioning it for rapid growth. With more than 30 million Canadians using social media daily, the platform addresses a clear need for a trusted, ethical alternative to existing networks.

FrontFundr's role in this campaign underscores its commitment to democratizing access to private-market investments. The Gander Social campaign highlights how retail investors can meaningfully support homegrown innovation while participating in opportunities traditionally limited to a small group of larger venture capital investors.

Following strong investor demand, Gander Social has extended its raise until the end of January as it continues working toward its $2.5 million maximum offering. Canadians interested in participating can learn more and invest via FrontFundr.

Investing in exempt market securities is risky. Please refer to frontfundr/gandersocial and the offering document for this opportunity.

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada's leading online private markets platform, empowering retail and accredited investors to access investment opportunities in early-stage and growth-stage private companies. The platform has grown to over 58,000 users, processed $314 million in investments, and facilitated more than 32,000 individual investments. FrontFundr uniquely connects investors with high-growth companies that were once only available to institutions, helping founders raise capital while creating meaningful opportunities for Canadians nationwide. FrontFundr is a registered exempt market dealer in BC, AB, SK, MB, ON, QC, NB, NS, NL, PE & YT. Learn more at .

