New Gramin Bill Weakens MGNREGA, Must Be Withdrawn: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday strongly opposed the Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known as the VB-G Ram G Bill, asserting that the proposed legislation would "weaken" the original Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and undermine its guaranteed 100 days of employment.

Gandhi's Address in Lok Sabha

Participating in the Lok Sabha debate, the Wayanad MP said that no legislation should be rushed through Parliament without adequate consultation or discussion, and alleged that the Bill was being pushed through due to "personal obsession" or "bias." "The bill should not be rushed through without proper consultation with the House or any discussion. It ought to be withdrawn, and the government should introduce a new bill," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing the House.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, she added, "Although Mahatma Gandhi was not personally related to me, he was like family. This is the emotion of the entire nation. This bill should be referred to the Standing Committee for detailed examination. No legislation should be pushed through merely due to personal obsession or bias."

Impact on Rural Workers and Wages

The Congress leader further expressed concern over the impact of the proposed law on rural workers, stating that the new Bill would weaken the right to income guaranteed under MGNREGA. She also highlighted issues related to delayed wage payments under the existing scheme. "I don't understand this thing about changing names. This new bill will weaken the right to income for at least 100 days. Wherever you go, MNREGA employees will tell you that they have not received their wages..." she added.

Government Introduces New Bill to Replace MGNREGA

Earlier today in the Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought permission to introduce the Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, also known G Ram G Bill. This Bill aims to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. The new bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. It seeks to simultaneously provide income security and create durable, productivity-enhancing rural assets through a nationally coordinated development strategy.

Wider Congress Opposition

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Government's move to reframe the MNREGA scheme and said the Congress would oppose this. "This is not just about renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. This is a BJP-RSS conspiracy to end MGNREGA. Erasing Gandhi's name on the centenary of the Sangh shows how hollow and hypocritical those are who, like Modi ji, offer flowers to Bapu on foreign soil. The government that recoils from the rights of the poor is the one that attacks MGNREGA. The Congress Party will strongly oppose in Parliament and on the streets any such decision of this arrogant regime that is against the poor and workers. We will not allow the rights of crores of poor people, labourers, and workers to be snatched away by those in power," Kharge said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "The BJP, from the very beginning of the Jan Sangh, has harboured hatred towards the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi; they worship Godse. You hate the Gandhis, you hate the Father of the Nation, that's why you're changing the name of the scheme that was launched during the UPA government under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, removing Gandhi's name. This country will democratically and with full force oppose this for its Father of the Nation, and the Congress Party will strongly protest. Today, they are removing Gandhi ji's name; tomorrow, they will name it after Godse."

