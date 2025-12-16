ILT20: Abell, Pathirana Guide Sharjah Warriorz To Second Straight Win

Sharjah Warriorz continued their resurgence in the International League T20 (ILT20) with a second consecutive win, producing a composed all-round performance to defeat Gulf Giants and keep themselves firmly in contention in the points table, as per a release from ILT20. Batting first, Sharjah Warriorz were led by Tom Abell's composed 68 off 41 balls, with three sixes, as he anchored the innings and guided the side to a competitive total. Matheesha Pathirana then starred with the ball, claiming Player of the Match honours for his decisive spell of 3/19, using his variations effectively to check the Gulf Giants' chase and seal a controlled win.

Abell Credits Team's Growing Confidence

Reflecting on the team's growing confidence and momentum, Tom Abell said, "Two back-to-back wins give us a good feeling in the camp. We played very well tonight, and it was important to get over the line and stay in the mix. This win puts us around the middle of the table, and we are keen to build on this momentum and keep the winning run going."

Speaking about his approach with the bat and reading the conditions, he added, "I do not hit many sixes, but the new ball was coming on nicely, so we tried to play with freedom at the top and make the most of the Powerplay. It became a bit trickier through the middle overs, with the surface slowing down, but I thought we put together a competitive total. We had partnerships throughout the innings, which helped us reach a winning score."

Abell also highlighted the unity within the squad and the positive environment in the camp, saying, "It is a great team to be part of. We have world-class players alongside some exciting young talent, and the group is very cohesive. When results do not go your way early in a tournament, it can be challenging, but we stuck together. We are building confidence, gelling well as a unit, and that is showing in our cricket."

On the diversity within the squad and its impact, he said, "It has been fantastic. The group includes players from the UAE and Kuwait, as well as a few from Africa, who are training with us. Everyone supports each other, and it is a really positive thing for the game."

Captain Raza on Team Belief and Motivation

Captain Sikandar Raza praised the team's belief and resilience despite a difficult start to the tournament. "The team maintained a very positive environment, despite the tough start," he said. "I was pretty sure that everybody was still feeling confident."

He further added, "I knew that it was a matter of time before the players would use that confidence and change the fortune of this team."

Reflecting on the significance of the win, Raza noted, "The win does not really relax us, but it gives us that nice motivation to go to the next game and believe that this is the time where we can turn around things."

Sharjah Warriorz will now look to extend their winning run and build further momentum when they face Dubai Capitals in their next fixture. (ANI)

