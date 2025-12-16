403
Volkswagen Shuts Dresden Plant for First Time
(MENAFN) German automotive giant Volkswagen will close one of its production plants in Germany on Tuesday, marking the first instance in its 88-year existence that the company has halted manufacturing at a domestic facility.
In 2024, Volkswagen reached an agreement with the works council and unions to lay off 35,000 employees and scale back production capacity within Germany. This decision was driven by rising competition from Chinese automakers, declining demand across European markets, and slower-than-anticipated adoption of electric vehicles.
As part of this plan, Volkswagen's vehicle production in Dresden, the capital of Saxony in eastern Germany, was scheduled to end by the conclusion of this year. The plant’s shutdown on Tuesday represents an unprecedented move in the company’s long history.
The Dresden factory’s closure follows financial strains caused by weak sales in China, decreasing demand in Europe, and tariffs affecting exports to the United States. Volkswagen faces the challenge of funding approximately €160 billion ($187.9 billion) in investments over the next five years.
Since commencing production in 2002, the Dresden facility has manufactured fewer than 200,000 vehicles. Initially intended as a showcase of Volkswagen’s technological and production capabilities, it produced models such as the Phaeton and later the ID.3, neither of which proved commercially successful.
Volkswagen views the Dresden plant’s closure as a strategic measure to navigate intense competition from Chinese manufacturers, US tariffs, Germany’s complex bureaucracy, elevated energy costs, extensive labor rights, and internal organizational challenges.
