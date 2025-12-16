National Herald Case: MP Congress Hails Verdict As 'Victory Of Truth Over Power'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Dec 16 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday welcomed the verdict in the National Herald money-laundering case, describing it as a moment when“truth has ultimately triumphed.”

Reacting to the decision, Kamal Nath, who is currently the Congress MLA from Chhindwara, alleged that the ruling BJP had attempted to defame Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others by pursuing a false case. He said the BJP had consistently tried to tarnish the image of the Gandhi-Nehru family despite their sacrifices for the country.

“A false and fabricated case was registered against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case. The Delhi district court has clearly stated that the Enforcement Directorate's complaint is not admissible under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” Kamal Nath said in a statement.

He added that no offence of money laundering was made out in the case and therefore it had been dismissed.“In the end, truth has prevailed,” he said.

Kamal Nath's remarks came after a Delhi district court on Tuesday refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's money-laundering complaint against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and five others in connection with the National Herald case.

Several other Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including state party president Jitu Patwari and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, also reacted to the development, calling it a“major victory of truth against power.”

The ED had accused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with late Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, and others, including Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and the private company Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering. The agency alleged that properties worth around Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper, were illegally acquired.

According to the ED, the Gandhis held a 76 per cent stake in Young Indian, which it claimed had fraudulently taken over AJL's assets in exchange for a loan of Rs 90 crore.