Sharjah Math Teacher Named Top 50 Finalist For $1 Million Global Teacher Prize

A mathematics teacher from Sharjah, Hala Shahin, has been named one of the top 50 finalists for the $1 million GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2026. She teaches at Khawla Bint Tha'albaa School and was chosen from more than 5,000 nominations and applications from 139 countries.

Hala is known for her work in smart learning and artificial intelligence in education. She has helped improve how math is taught in the UAE and the Arab region. To support students, she created tracking tools, used AI-based assessments, and introduced a play-based teaching style that has made math more enjoyable for students.

Her programmes, such as the Guiding Young Talents framework and Treasures of Mathematics resources, have helped students with disabilities achieve better results and led to more perfect scores. She also includes climate education and volunteering in her work through projects like You Are Strong, the Khawla Sustainability Competition, and a student Red Crescent team. These efforts connect math with sustainability, practical skills, and community service.

Hala is a Microsoft Certified Trainer and has won several national awards. She shares her teaching methods with thousands of other teachers. She has wanted to be a teacher since she was 14, inspired by a creative math teacher who changed her life. For almost 30 years, she has worked to make math a subject students enjoy.

She began her teaching career in Egypt before moving to the UAE. There, she combined advanced studies in school leadership and artificial intelligence with her classroom work to help develop a new generation of thoughtful and innovative students.

The global teacher prize

The $1 million Global Teacher Prize, now in its 10th year, is the largest award of its kind. It was created to honour one outstanding teacher each year. Since it began, the prize has received more than 100,000 applications and nominations from all over the world.

“Teachers shape minds, spark confidence, and open the doors through which young people create brighter futures for themselves and others,” said Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize, GEMS Education, and The Varkey Foundation.“Your work extends far beyond the classroom – it touches lives and shapes the world.”

Stefania Giannini, Unesco Assistant Director-General for Education, pointed out that the world faces many challenges, including teacher shortages and the need for climate action. She said,“If we are to build a just, inclusive and sustainable future, we must recognise a simple truth: we cannot rise to this moment unless we invest in teachers.”

The list of finalists will soon be narrowed to the top 10. The winner will be selected by the Global Teacher Prize Academy, which includes well-known figures, and announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai in February 2026.