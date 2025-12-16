403
Australian PM says Sydney’s attack is “act of evil anti-Semitism”
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has denounced the recent shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney as an “act of evil anti-Semitism,” promising a firm response to the violence. The attack left at least 12 people dead and more than two dozen injured.
Reports indicate that two gunmen targeted the ‘Hanukkah by the Sea’ celebration on Sunday. One suspect was killed in a shootout with police, while the other was apprehended in critical condition. Authorities are treating the incident as a “terrorist incident,” and several “suspicious devices” believed to be improvised explosives were recovered from a vehicle linked to the attackers near the beach.
Albanese condemned the assault and pledged to eliminate “hate, violence, and terrorism in our nation.” He stated: “There has been a devastating terrorist incident at Bondi at the Hanukkah By the Sea celebration. This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith. [The attack is] an act of evil anti-Semitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation.”
During the attack, a bystander reportedly confronted one of the gunmen, wresting his firearm away, according to videos circulating online. The attacker then returned to his accomplice, apparently obtaining a backup weapon. The bystander sustained at least two gunshot wounds while attempting to escape.
Local reports identified the hero as a 43-year-old fruit shop owner and member of the local Muslim community, who has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Among the victims was Eli Schlanger, assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and one of the event’s organizers. Schlanger, a vocal supporter of Israel who frequently traveled to meet Israeli troops amid the Gaza conflict, was killed in the attack. Several other Chabad representatives were also injured, according to a spokesperson for Chabad Israel.
