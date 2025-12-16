QMIC Supports Arab Cup With Smart Parking Management System
The system monitors parking lot occupancy in real time and provides operational teams with accurate live dashboards and predictive analytics, enabling data-driven decisions to reduce congestion, optimise parking utilisation, and to enhance the overall visitor experience.
First piloted in 2021 and successfully utilised during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the system demonstrated its effectiveness in managing traffic flow and parking availability across tournament venues. Building on this success, the solution will once again play a key role in supporting parking operations during the Arab Cup 2025.QMIC Arab Cup 2025 Smart Parking Management System Falcon I platform
