Hillside Enterprises Highlights Portfolio Growth In Robotics, Alternative Credit & Real Assets Amid Shifting Economy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As investors continue to adapt to shifting economic conditions, Dubai-based venture capital firm, Hillside Enterprises, has highlighted several sectors that have stood out as major beneficiaries of capital deployment in 2025, including robotics, alternative credit, and enterprise automation. Hillside Enterprises has also seen significant developments across its own portfolio this year, spanning technology, fintech, and real assets.Resilient Real-Asset Performance and Strategic ExitThe real-asset market demonstrated strong resilience this year, with Hillside completing a strategic sale of its Mammoth Lakes property. Supported by constrained inventory, increasing year-round tourism, and robust buyer demand, the Mammoth region continues to see rising valuations. Hillside's exit reflected disciplined timing and conviction in select regional opportunities that offer strong, long-term fundamentals.Enterprise Automation Demand Accelerates Across EuropeEnterprise automation remained a key area of global investment throughout 2025. Hillside portfolio company Emma, a Luxembourg-based enterprise optimisation and forecasting platform, continued to drive growth, serving increasing demand from manufacturing, logistics, and industrial customers looking to automate workload planning, resource allocation, and financial predictability across Europe.Alternative Credit Growth Strengthens Through 2025The alternative credit space maintained its strong trajectory. Hillside portfolio company easyMoney surpassed £600 million in total lending, reflecting its growth as a leading property-backed lender in the UK. easyMoney again reported strong performance across its secured book, supported by robust underwriting, automation, and a no-loss track record. The company also expanded its broker partnerships and embedded lending integrations, enabling more borrowers and investors to access fractionalized private credit. Hillside expects institutional interest in alternative credit to remain strong well into 2026.Robotics and Automation Continue to See Major Global InvestmentRobotics and automation sustained their momentum as one of 2025's largest areas of venture focus. Labor shortages, operational cost pressures, and the need for 24/7 logistics capacity have driven enterprise adoption of automation technologies. Agility Robotics, one of Hillside's portfolio companies, achieved several milestones this year, including progress in its Digit deployments, advancements in autonomy and manipulation, and expanded partnerships preparing for multi-site rollouts. The broader sector has seen a significant increase in demand for general-purpose and humanoid robots capable of augmenting warehouse and industrial operations.Focused Investment Strategy for Long-Term Value CreationHaving divested its Canadian tech distribution business in 2024 and executed a real-asset exit in Mammoth in 2025, Hillside continues to focus on high-conviction sectors where it believes long-term value will be created. The firm remains active across enterprise automation, alternative credit, robotics, and select real estate opportunities backed by strong underlying fundamentals.Felipe Silva, Head of Global Operations at Hillside Enterprises, commented:“This year was about execution and disciplined growth. Our companies focused on real outcomes, revenue, product delivery, automation, and credit quality. We also saw strong fundamentals in targeted regional real estate markets like Mammoth, where demand continues to outpace supply. We expect robotics, alternative credit, and enterprise automation to remain structurally strong sectors heading into 2026.”Timothy Manna, founder of Hillside Enterprises, added:“We are very proud of our portfolio companies and the progress they have made. We continue to invest in sectors where we see long-term potential and where founders demonstrate the discipline and ambition needed to build lasting businesses. 2025 was a year of meaningful advancement, and we look forward to supporting our teams into 2026.”

