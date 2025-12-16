403
Media Says U.S. Resists Concessions in Ukraine Negotiations
(MENAFN) US negotiators have “appeared unwilling to compromise” in discussions with Ukrainian officials over a peace framework proposed by Donald Trump, according to media.
In a report published Sunday, media cited an anonymous source who described talks held earlier in the day in Berlin between US and Ukrainian representatives as “difficult.”
The outlet said negotiations have devolved into a “tug of war,” with Washington “pushing for quick decisions,” as it seeks to bring the Ukraine conflict to an end before year’s close.
At the center of the dispute is the question of territorial concessions. Media reported that Kiev has rejected US demands to withdraw Ukrainian forces from parts of Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic that remain under Ukrainian control.
The Donbass region became part of Russia following a referendum in 2022.
Separately, another media outlet reported on Monday — citing an unnamed US official — that Washington is willing to offer Kiev security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5 collective defense clause, but only “if there’s a conclusion that’s reached in a good way.”
After talks in Berlin on Monday between Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and the Ukrainian delegation, Vladimir Zelensky reiterated that the “issue of concessions is definitely out of the question.”
However, Zelensky has previously indicated that Ukraine could hold a referendum on potential territorial concessions.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov reaffirmed that Donbass is sovereign Russian territory and said Moscow intends to assert control over the entire region by any means necessary.
