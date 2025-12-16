Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


2025-12-16 04:16:16
Auction date 2025-12-16
Loan 1061
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0011281922
Maturity 2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 300 +/- 300
Total bid volume, SEK mln 1,300
Volume sold, SEK mln 300
Number of bids 5
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 2.324 %
Lowest yield 2.324 %
Highest accepted yield 2.324 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2025-12-16
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,321
Volume sold, SEK mln 400
Number of bids 7
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 2.463 %
Lowest yield 2.463%
Highest accepted yield 2.463 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00



