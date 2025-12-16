Coinex Wins Best Centralized Exchange At The Beincrypto 100 Awards 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is proud to announce that it has been awarded“Best Centralized Exchange (CEX)” by the globally renowned blockchain media BeInCrypto at“The BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025”.

This honor reflects our continued dedication to delivering a user-centric, transparent, and sustainably growing platform for ten millions of users worldwide. The award highlights the industry's strong recognition of CoinEx's product development, global influence, charity work and commitment to elevating user experience.

CoinEx Celebrating 8th Anniversary: Keep Building Impacts

Positioned as Your Crypto Trading Expert, 2025 CoinEx has launched a wide variety of products for investors at all levels, including CoinEx Pay, OnChain, Dual Investment, CoinEx Vault, Flexible and Fixed Savings. CoinEx optimized its products and continued building a secure, transparent, and user-friendly environment for every trader, beginner or expert.

This year, CoinEx actively strengthened its global presence through sponsorships, exhibitions, and offline events. Highlights include sponsorship at Blockchain Forum 2025, Taipei Blockchain Week 2025, LABITCONF 2025, major participation at TOKEN2049 and CoinFest Asia 2025. These initiatives enabled in-depth interaction with industry professionals and community members, providing experiences and reinforcing CoinEx's position as a trusted, user-centric, and player in the global crypto ecosystem.

CoinEx's global presence is also demonstrated through charity. In 2025, CoinEx Charity continued its mission to bridge digital and educational gaps around the world. Key initiatives included deploying Starlink satellite internet in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Benin, providing students and teachers with reliable high-speed connectivity. Additionally, CoinEx supported local schools with educational resources, empowering the next generation with knowledge and tools for the digital economy.

CoinEx is honored to receive BeInCrypto's recognition. As CoinEx is celebrating its 8th Anniversary this month, the exchange is deeply grateful for the support of our global community. Looking forward to continuing this wonderful journey together, exploring new opportunities, and creating better products and experiences for our global community.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

