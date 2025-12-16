Why Is Endangered Shark Ending Up On Swiss Plates?







Sopa de cação is a Portuguese delicacy believed to originate in the Alentejo region. It is a rich garlic and coriander broth thickened with flour and seasoned with vinegar, ground paprika and bay leaves. A simple dish that can easily be put together with ingredients sourced from any Swiss supermarket or grocery store except perhaps for one exotic item: slices of dogfish shark, a small bottom-dwelling shark that lives along the northern Pacific and Atlantic coasts. It is classified as endangered globally and its trade is regulated, which means Switzerland should not be importing it.

But Swissinfo found frozen fillets of dogfish or common smooth-hound shark (Mustelus mustelus) in a grocery store in Geneva that caters to Switzerland's large Portuguese diaspora.

Sopa de cacao – traditional Portuguese specialty made with slices of dogfish shark. Dreamstime

Shark meat has long been present on grocery shop shelves of European countries, including Switzerland – sometimes unknowingly to the consumer. But this could end soon. With many sharks on endangered lists, the EU is looking to regulate the trade in shark meat, which is also loaded with heavy metals. In Switzerland, a parliamentary initiative is in the pipeline to ban shark and ray meat in Switzerland.

“You can get one kilo for less than CHF15 ($18.60) in Switzerland. Some people are used to eating shark meat and they will look for it, but others accidentally buy shark meat without knowing it, because it's not often very transparent on the label or mixed in processed seafood,” says Laurianne Trimoulla of Gallifrey, a Swiss venture philanthropy foundation.

Shark meat trade in Europe

Shark meat on European plates is a relatively new phenomenon and took off with Chinese demand for shark fin, a culinary delicacy, from 2000 onwards. This meant fishermen would chop the fin off the shark and then throw the rest of the carcass overboard, decimating the global shark population. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), an average of 13.4% of global shark landings reported from 2000-2008 came from four European countries: Spain, France, Portugal and the UK.

In 2003, to protect the shark population in European waters, the European Union required fishing vessels to bring any sharks they caught – bycatch or intentional – with their fins intact back to port. This meant each shark took up more space in the boat, resulting in fewer sharks caught per trip.

But what to do with the shark carcasses once the valuable fins were extracted? Shark meat was exported but at a very low price: $0.10/kg (CHF0.08/kg) between 2012-2019, according to WWF. This led to the development of a shark meat market in Europe with countries like Italy paying as much as $4/kg. During this period Europe accounted for 22% of global shark and ray meat trade, worth $2.6 billion, which was more than the global trade in shark fins – $1.5 billion at the time.

As a result, certain shark species were regionally decimated by fishing fleets. For example, Norway's catch of the porbeagle shark declined by 99% between 1936 and 2005; the Northeast Atlantic population is classified as critically endangered. The spurdog or spiny dogfish (Squalus acanthias), used in fish and chips in the UK and as a smoked meat delicacyExternal link in Germany called Schillerlocken, was so overfished that a fishing ban was introduced in 2011 in European Union waters and only lifted in 2023.

Misleading labels

Shark meat is regularly mislabelled in Switzerland, misleading consumers.

“Switzerland imported 609 tonnes of shark and ray – the elasmobranch family – products in the last 35 years and still does today. But shark meat is often sold under misleading names, like dogfish, spurdog, rock salmon, huss, nursehound, smooth-hound,” Trimoulla says.

Swissinfo found frozen fillets of dog fish or smooth-hound mislabelled as sea dog (chien de mer in French) in the shop. According to the official naming list of the Swiss Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office, the correct name of the smooth-hound shark in French is émissole lisse, indicating that the Swiss importer of the shark meat from Portugal labelled the shipment incorrectly. Other names used on labels in Switzerland include Schillerlocke in German.

