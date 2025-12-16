Ramagya School Students Participate In Global Education Exchange Programme In Berlin

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Students from Ramagya School, Noida, recently visited Berlin as part of an international education exchange programme, participating in the prestigious“ Lomonosov Days in Berlin”- a multidisciplinary academic and cultural initiative that brings together young minds from across the world.

The programme is designed to create a vibrant global platform where students engage in competitions, workshops, seminars, and interactive sessions. By blending academic rigor with cultural immersion,“Lomonosov Days in Berlin” encourages intellectual curiosity, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue.

The key objectives of the visit included:



Providing students with a global platform for intellectual engagement and cultural exchange.

Encouraging innovative thinking, problem-solving, and collaborative learning among youth.

Promoting intercultural understanding and broadening students' international perspectives. Inspiring leadership, creativity, and academic excellence.

During the programme, Ramagya students interacted with peers from various countries, explored international academic approaches, and participated in multidisciplinary sessions aimed at fostering global awareness.

The visit offered several significant benefits, including:



Exposure to international academic standards and innovative ideas.

Networking opportunities with students from diverse cultural and educational backgrounds.

Development of critical skills such as creativity, communication, collaboration, and analytical thinking.

First-hand experience of global citizenship and cross-cultural cooperation. A proud opportunity to represent their school and country on an international stage.

Speaking about the students' participation, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group, said,“At Ramagya, we believe that true learning extends beyond classroom walls. Programmes like the Berlin exchange give our students the chance to experience global perspectives, challenge themselves intellectually, and grow as confident world citizens. We are immensely proud of their participation and the values they bring to the global community.”

The Berlin visit reaffirmed Ramagya School's commitment to providing world-class experiential learning opportunities and shaping future-ready students equipped with global competence.

