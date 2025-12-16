403
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) More than £110 of Brits' Christmas spending this year will be on second hand gifts, as the cost of living crisis continues to pinch. This rises to as much as £154 for Millennials, while Gen Z will also go above the national average and spend £130. But the poll of 2,000 people who celebrate Christmas, found 47 per cent admitted to feeling stressed trying to live up to gift-giving expectations. With Gen Z experiencing this the most (61 per cent), compared to only 33 per cent of Baby Boomers. And 45 per cent of all respondents said the pressure to impress adds to their festive anxiety. Two thirds (60 per cent) reported they usually find shopping at this time of year stressful, with buying gifts the single most difficult element. The study found 10 per cent intend to give more pre-loved gifts this year than at Christmases gone by. The primary reason for doing so is to be more environmentally friendly, followed by the fact it's cheaper than getting something new. A spokesperson from CeX, which commissioned the research, said:“Attitudes towards buying second hand are really shifting. “People are much more aware of the benefits to the environment of re-using certain items. “Doing away with the stigma of thinking people always need 'new' at Christmas, will be beneficial both on an individual, and societal level.” The study also found more than four in 10 (41 per cent) just plain love bagging a bargain – with Gen X the age group most mindful of this. And a quarter believe their kids won't mind if they're getting a pre-loved gift, as 36 per cent of these reckon so many items come in good condition. Around one in seven (14 per cent) usually start their Christmas shopping before October, while almost one in 10 (nine per cent) leave it until mid-December to get going. And while 55 per cent normally set themselves a budget for how much they're going to spend, 42 per cent of these often blow past it. Nearly one in four (24 per cent) also admitted they are likely to spend money 'they don't have' over the Christmas period, according to the OnePoll data. A third (32 per cent) even said they spend just as much time stressing and worrying as they do enjoying themselves, over Christmas. The spokesperson for CeX added:“Reducing the pressure around gift buying can help with the overall stress of Christmas. “Considering warrantied, second-hand items for things like games consoles, phones and tech, can really help with this and also save you some cash."
