403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FINNIGAN SCHOLARSHIP AWARD WINNERS
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Today, the Autism Society Inland Empire, the Finnigan family, and the Community Foundation for Monterey County are pleased to announce the recipients of the Achievement Scholarship awards through the National Achievement Scholarship Program.
Christopher David Cardenas of Ontario has been awarded the 1st place scholarship of $2,000. Callie Salazar of Redondo Beach received the 2nd place scholarship of $1,000, and Katlynn Smith of Fontana was awarded the 3rd place scholarship of $750. The Scholarship Selection Committee chose these individuals based on their academic excellence, personal determination, ability to overcome challenges, and dedication to pursuing careers in assisting others, particularly those on the autism spectrum.
Christopher Cardenas, a 2024 graduate of Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, is an English – Creative Writing major at California State University San Bernardino. Christopher's goal is to author children's books featuring neurodiverse characters, with the goal of writing for students with learning disabilities and autism spectrum disorders. Describing his vision, Christopher said,“I understand first hand what strategies work for learning and growing socially. It is my desire to give back, by helping families, especially those who face autism. All students can learn and the possibilities are immeasurable if limitations are not created.” Notably, Christopher's brother is an established artist, and the two siblings plan to create and publish books together.
Callie Salazar graduated from Redondo Union High School in 2023 and is now majoring in Communication Studies (with a double minor in English and Psychology) at Loyola Marymount University. Callie intends to pursue a career in Human Resources, and her professional goals include working to make hiring processes more accessible, specifically for individuals on the autism spectrum. She wants to use her knowledge and perspective“to understand both a company's and an autistic person's needs in an interview. I'll look beyond conventions like eye contact or quiet hands, allow time to process questions, and eagerly clarify points... my empathy can make a world of difference to those I meet.” The selection committee was especially moved by her observations about pigeons and the lessons she believes we can all learn from them:“to ignore the words of those who refuse to learn, to find a flock, and keep moving toward our dreams.”
Katlynn Smith, who graduates this month from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, will major in Psychology at California State University, San Marcos. Her goals include continuing her education into graduate school, ultimately earning her master's degree in forensic psychology in order to“help victims of crime move past their trauma.” She especially envisions working with autistic crime victims so she may“pass on coping skills I have learned which have helped me.”
The Matthew Paul Finnigan Memorial Scholarship Fund honors the memory of Matthew Finnigan, a young adult with ASD whose life was taken before he could achieve his goal of helping others. Matthew was attending college in Monterey and planned to use his educational interests in STEM fields, as well as experiences facing and overcoming challenges, to research and analyze biological and environmental factors and develop interventions that might reduce the symptoms of ASD. When asked what is truly important in life, Matthew wrote, "You have a legacy that will live on as long as their stories about you keep being told," and reminded his reader to "... always look on the bright side of life."
This permanently endowed fund was established with gifts from the Finnigan family and friends, and matching funds from Chevron, to assist students with ASD whose interests align with those Matthew had, to realize their educational goals.
The Matthew Paul Finnigan Memorial Scholarship program is open to California students with ASD (DSM-IV or later criteria) studying full-time or part-time and pursuing a career in the fields of Psychiatry, Psychology, Statistics, Chemistry, Math, researching ways of reducing the challenges of Autism, or a career which will help adolescents on the autism spectrum. The Autism Society Inland Empire is honored to assist the Community Foundation and the Finnigan family in the application and selection process for this important award.
# # #
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sandra Dixon Shove at 1-951-220-6922 or email autismscholarshipsgmail.
Christopher David Cardenas of Ontario has been awarded the 1st place scholarship of $2,000. Callie Salazar of Redondo Beach received the 2nd place scholarship of $1,000, and Katlynn Smith of Fontana was awarded the 3rd place scholarship of $750. The Scholarship Selection Committee chose these individuals based on their academic excellence, personal determination, ability to overcome challenges, and dedication to pursuing careers in assisting others, particularly those on the autism spectrum.
Christopher Cardenas, a 2024 graduate of Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, is an English – Creative Writing major at California State University San Bernardino. Christopher's goal is to author children's books featuring neurodiverse characters, with the goal of writing for students with learning disabilities and autism spectrum disorders. Describing his vision, Christopher said,“I understand first hand what strategies work for learning and growing socially. It is my desire to give back, by helping families, especially those who face autism. All students can learn and the possibilities are immeasurable if limitations are not created.” Notably, Christopher's brother is an established artist, and the two siblings plan to create and publish books together.
Callie Salazar graduated from Redondo Union High School in 2023 and is now majoring in Communication Studies (with a double minor in English and Psychology) at Loyola Marymount University. Callie intends to pursue a career in Human Resources, and her professional goals include working to make hiring processes more accessible, specifically for individuals on the autism spectrum. She wants to use her knowledge and perspective“to understand both a company's and an autistic person's needs in an interview. I'll look beyond conventions like eye contact or quiet hands, allow time to process questions, and eagerly clarify points... my empathy can make a world of difference to those I meet.” The selection committee was especially moved by her observations about pigeons and the lessons she believes we can all learn from them:“to ignore the words of those who refuse to learn, to find a flock, and keep moving toward our dreams.”
Katlynn Smith, who graduates this month from Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, will major in Psychology at California State University, San Marcos. Her goals include continuing her education into graduate school, ultimately earning her master's degree in forensic psychology in order to“help victims of crime move past their trauma.” She especially envisions working with autistic crime victims so she may“pass on coping skills I have learned which have helped me.”
The Matthew Paul Finnigan Memorial Scholarship Fund honors the memory of Matthew Finnigan, a young adult with ASD whose life was taken before he could achieve his goal of helping others. Matthew was attending college in Monterey and planned to use his educational interests in STEM fields, as well as experiences facing and overcoming challenges, to research and analyze biological and environmental factors and develop interventions that might reduce the symptoms of ASD. When asked what is truly important in life, Matthew wrote, "You have a legacy that will live on as long as their stories about you keep being told," and reminded his reader to "... always look on the bright side of life."
This permanently endowed fund was established with gifts from the Finnigan family and friends, and matching funds from Chevron, to assist students with ASD whose interests align with those Matthew had, to realize their educational goals.
The Matthew Paul Finnigan Memorial Scholarship program is open to California students with ASD (DSM-IV or later criteria) studying full-time or part-time and pursuing a career in the fields of Psychiatry, Psychology, Statistics, Chemistry, Math, researching ways of reducing the challenges of Autism, or a career which will help adolescents on the autism spectrum. The Autism Society Inland Empire is honored to assist the Community Foundation and the Finnigan family in the application and selection process for this important award.
# # #
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sandra Dixon Shove at 1-951-220-6922 or email autismscholarshipsgmail.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment