Qatar 'Undertaking Colossal Effort Globally'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) acting director John Brandolino has affirmed that Qatar is undertaking colossal efforts in support of anti-corruption efforts globally.

He also commended its hosting of the 11th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (COSP11).

Brandolino pointed out that the third session of the conference, which was convened in Doha in 2009, had been a pivotal moment when anti-corruption leaders and experts from around the globe converged and pledged to jointly work to prevent and combat corruption, in support of the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which then was in its early stages.

Addressing the first day of the Doha session, the official outlined that this commitment has been practically materialised through endorsing the reference basis and framework of the Implementation Review Mechanism, which constituted a starting point for future efforts aimed at analysing, understanding, and enhancing the implementation of the Convention by States Parties.

Since then, Brandolino noted, the Convention has achieved concrete and remarkable outcomes, with the number of State parties reaching 192 from various countries of the world.

He indicated that thanks to the review mechanism and backing from UNODC experts, those nations significantly succeeded in bolstering their national capabilities and international co-operation.

The official highlighted the implementation of over 330 Qatar-led visits under the mechanism, noting that numerous gaps were identified and addressed, and over 4,800 technical assistance needs were met.

He said that the UNCAC community is today called upon to leverage the convening of the Doha conference to reinvigorate efforts in addressing urgent challenges and threats, thereby reinforcing integrity, transparency, and accountability as core pillars to achieve the aspirations of humanity, particularly in an era of the rapid change imposed by technology, which is taken advantage of by corrupt entities.

Brandolino called for pursuing a co-ordinated approach among the relevant entities, pointing out that the GlobE Network, supported by the UNODC, constitutes a successful model, encompassing over 240 anti-corruption authorities from 130-plus countries, and providing a secure, direct, and rapid mechanism for communication among competent authorities worldwide.

He reiterated his call for all State parties to join this network, suggesting that it is critically important to forge collaboration with the private sector to leverage the opportunities offered by digital technologies.

The official further noted that the Private Sector Forum, held within the conference, represents a key platform to strengthen this collaboration, stressing the importance of protecting individuals who wield bold motivations in exposing corruption, primarily whistleblowers and those operating in investigative journalism.

In addition, Brandolino noted that shaping integrity in the world of tomorrow is contingent upon protecting individuals who are exploited by criminals and corrupt individuals, in addition to investing in safeguarding public trust and strengthening transparency measures.

