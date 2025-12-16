403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Stresses Comprehensive UN Reform As Key To Global Peace Leadership
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar affirmed that effective global leadership for peace requires comprehensive reform of the United Nations system, fully consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, stressing that mediation remains an indispensable pillar for the peaceful resolution of disputes and the prevention of conflict escalation came in a statement delivered by HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during the Security Council's open debate on "Leadership for Peace," held under the agenda item "Maintenance of international peace and security' at UN Headquarters in New York her statement, Her Excellency underscored the significance of the selection process for the next Secretary-General of the United Nations and the need to strengthen the Secretary-General's role in the face of unprecedented global challenges. She noted the growing strain on the multilateral system and the declining adherence to the purposes of the United Nations, its Charter, and the principles of international law explained that the State of Qatar has remained firmly committed to the UN Charter and has long been a strategic partner of the United Nations, as well as a trusted and credible mediator in advancing the Organization's founding goals and mission. She added that, for more than two decades, Qatar has played a pivotal role in mediation efforts worldwide, working to achieve sustainable and lasting peace in complex conflicts Excellency highlighted Qatar's growing engagement in mediation efforts in recent years, encompassing a wide range of initiatives, including facilitating ceasefires, negotiating prisoner exchanges, supporting inclusive national dialogues, resolving border disputes, and contributing to the conclusion of peace agreements aimed at ending conflicts emphasized that the impact of these efforts has been evident across several regions, including the Gaza Strip in the occupied Palestinian territory, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Sudan, Chad, Ukraine, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Rwanda, underscoring Qatar's sustained contribution to the promotion of security and stability at both the regional and international levels Excellency also highlighted the State of Qatar's vision regarding the selection of the next Secretary-General, stressing that the Secretary-General must play a pivotal role in shaping the international response to conflicts, strengthening the United Nations' engagement in mediation, and providing decisive leadership in conflict prevention. She further emphasized the importance of proactive support for international mediation through preventive diplomacy, the provision of timely and accurate information to Member States, and the presentation of practical and actionable options to the Security Council to enable early and effective responses to emerging threats added that the State of Qatar underscored the importance of upholding mediation as a central tool for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the prevention of their escalation, calling on the Secretary-General to lead efforts to ensure that mediators from States and other entities are able to operate freely and effectively, without restrictions, negative campaigns, or hostile acts. She stressed that such efforts are fully consistent with Article (33) of the Charter of the United Nations, which calls on parties to any dispute to seek peaceful solutions, including through negotiation and mediation the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar further emphasized that the incoming Secretary-General must continue to play a pivotal role in preventing conflicts and grave human rights violations by exercising the authority vested in him under Article (99) of the Charter to bring matters that may threaten international peace and security to the attention of the Security Council, and to contribute to shaping its agenda. She also underscored the importance of strengthening preventive diplomacy through the good offices, with a focus on addressing the root causes of conflicts, including through upholding the principles of justice and accountability in conflict resolution Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's welcome of the "UN 80' initiative, reiterating its appreciation to the Secretary-General for launching this constructive effort, which reflects the conviction that the United Nations must become more efficient, accountable, and transparent, and better equipped to meet the aspirations of the world's peoples affirmed that the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, together with the selection of the next Secretary-General, should serve as a pivotal moment to advance comprehensive reform of the UN system and to strengthen multilateralism in order to address the challenges of the coming decades.Qatar leadership Peace
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment