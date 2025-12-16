Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Government's Approval Of 19 New Settlements In West Bank

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar condemned the Israeli occupation government's approval of the establishment of 19 settlements in the West Bank, considering it a flagrant violation of international legitimacy resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334, and a blatant assault on the rights of the Palestinian people a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of the international community fulfilling its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to halt its settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm and unwavering position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, in a manner that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Qatar West Bank Palestine
