Direct Relief Ships 68 Tons Of Medical Aid To Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

MENAFN - 3BL) December 15, 2025 /3BL/ - As Jamaica continues its recovery from Hurricane Melissa, Direct Relief has completed a major weekend deployment of emergency medical aid, shipping large-scale supplies by air and sea to support hospitals and clinics across the island.

The effort was carried out in partnership with Carnival Corporation & plc, the Miami HEAT, and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, who collectively provided $1 million in support of Direct Relief's Hurricane Melissa response. Together, the coordinated operation shipped 144 pallets - 68 tons - of critically needed medicines and medical supplies to Jamaica through a combination of air and sea transport, representing one of the largest private humanitarian responses supporting the country's post-storm recovery.

On Saturday, December 13, Direct Relief's dedicated airlift departed Miami International Airport and landed in Kingston, Jamaica, transporting urgently needed medical supplies requested by health authorities to help replenish strained inventories at hospitals and clinics serving storm-affected communities. The response continued Sunday, December 14, when additional medical aid departed Miami aboard the Carnival Horizon, which is scheduled to arrive in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on December 18. Miami HEAT Legend Alonzo Mourning joined to assist in the loading of the pallets.

“After a disaster of this magnitude, people need to know that care will be there when they need it,” said Amy Weaver, CEO of Direct Relief.“Because of the longstanding partnership and commitment of Carnival Corporation, the Miami HEAT, and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, we're able to get essential medical support to communities across Jamaica as they continue to recover.”

“This partnership demonstrates the strength of coming together to help those in need,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.“Carnival is proud to work alongside Direct Relief and the Miami HEAT to deliver these essential supplies to Jamaica.”

“The devastation of Hurricane Melissa was incredible and will be felt in Jamaica for years to come,” said Eric Woolworth, president of business operations for the Miami HEAT.“Along with Direct Relief and Carnival, it's our hope that the supplies we send will help start the road to recovery.”

The shipments included a broad range of essential medicines and medical supplies, including treatments for chronic disease, emergency care, and routine clinical services - resources that are critical as healthcare providers continue caring for patients while navigating infrastructure damage and supply disruptions caused by the storm.

Direct Relief has worked in a longstanding partnership with Jamaica since 1988 and has provided more than $76 million in medicines and medical supplies to the country since 2008. The organization continues to coordinate closely with the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness and local healthcare partners to ensure aid reaches facilities serving the most urgent needs, supporting both immediate response efforts and longer-term health-system recovery.

This weekend's shipments build on Direct Relief's sustained Hurricane Melissa response and reflect the organization's commitment to standing with communities before, during, and after disasters, strengthening access to care and resilience well beyond the initial emergency phase.