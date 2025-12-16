Secretary Rubio's Meeting Call With Chile President-Elect Kast

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with President-Elect José Antonio Kast to congratulate him on his election victory. Secretary Rubio emphasized the United States' commitment to working with Chile on shared priorities, including regional security and economic growth. Both leaders expressed their readiness to deepen cooperation and strengthen the U.S.-Chile partnership.

