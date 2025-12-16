7 Injured In Maidan Wardak Traffic Accident

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): Seven people were injured in a traffic accident in Nerkh district of central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Yousuf Asrar told Pajhwok Afghan News that the accident occurred in the Badam area of Nerkh district when a Saracha-type vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

He said the injured included women and children. All the victims were evacuated to a nearby health facility for medical treatment.

Three days earlier, another traffic accident in the same Badam area of Nerkh district resulted in casualties among four members of a family.

hz/sa