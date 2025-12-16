Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
7 Injured In Maidan Wardak Traffic Accident

7 Injured In Maidan Wardak Traffic Accident


2025-12-16 04:00:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): Seven people were injured in a traffic accident in Nerkh district of central Maidan Wardak province, an official said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Yousuf Asrar told Pajhwok Afghan News that the accident occurred in the Badam area of Nerkh district when a Saracha-type vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

He said the injured included women and children. All the victims were evacuated to a nearby health facility for medical treatment.

Three days earlier, another traffic accident in the same Badam area of Nerkh district resulted in casualties among four members of a family.

hz/sa

MENAFN16122025000174011037ID1110486109



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search