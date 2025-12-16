403
Iran rejects IAEA demands to inspect nuclear sites attacked by US
(MENAFN) On Monday, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) head rejected calls by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect nuclear facilities hit during attacks by the US and Israel in June.
According to reports, Mohammad Eslami stated that Tehran had permitted inspections only at nuclear sites that were not targeted. “There must be a protocol in place for inspections of nuclear sites that have been attacked before permission can be given,” he said.
Eslami also criticized the IAEA for not condemning the strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations. “An agency that does not issue a condemnation and has no instructions, has no right to claim that it intends to inspect,” he added.
Iran has repeatedly accused the IAEA of failing to denounce attacks on its key facilities and of allegedly sharing sensitive site information with Israel. Eslami emphasized that pressure from three European nations, the US, and Israel “is not important to us and has no impact.”
He further said that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi should be held responsible, noting that Iran’s nuclear sites had been under agency supervision prior to the attacks. "It is the agency that must be accountable and answer to the world,” he stressed, adding that nuclear facilities could face strikes in any country, and the agency must clarify its procedures for such scenarios.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated sharply following the June conflict, causing nuclear negotiations to stall. Iran maintains that talks can only resume once the US provides guarantees that the process will not be disrupted again. Washington, meanwhile, has called for direct negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, asserting that US strikes on three major Iranian sites caused irreparable damage during the 12-day conflict.
