Rep. Massie says DOJ nears deadline to release Epstein files
(MENAFN) On Monday, US Representative Thomas Massie emphasized that the Justice Department is approaching a legally mandated deadline to make public files concerning the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, referencing a law signed last month by President Donald Trump.
"According to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Public Law 119-38, signed by President Donald Trump on November 19, the Attorney General must release to the public the Epstein files in possession of the DOJ and FBI by Friday, December 19," Massie stated on social media platform X.
Recently, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issued an additional 20,000 pages of documents obtained from Epstein. This release reportedly includes more than 95,000 photographs, featuring individuals such as President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, and Richard Branson.
Epstein died in 2019 while in a New York City jail cell, awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He had previously pleaded guilty in Florida federal court, receiving a conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008.
Victims have alleged that Epstein operated an extensive sex trafficking network that involved members of the wealthy and politically connected elite.
The case has remained politically sensitive, with lawmakers and victim advocates urging greater transparency about Epstein’s associates and any individuals who may have enabled his activities.
Trump has consistently denied any misconduct related to Epstein. Nevertheless, their past social and business connections, along with Epstein’s broad links to influential figures in politics, business, and academia, have intensified calls for the full release of official records.
