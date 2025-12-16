Yamuna Expressway Accident: Death Toll Unconfirmed, DNA To ID Bodies

Medical Response and Identification

Mathura CMO Dr Radha Vallabh on Tuesday said that medical teams have been deployed to identify the dead bodies through DNA samples, further outlining that the total number of bodies is still unconfirmed after a severe multi-vehicle road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. He assured that the post-mortem examinations are underway and the entire medical team has been deployed.

"There was an accident on the highway involving several buses that collided with one another. A fire broke out afterwards... We do not yet have any information about the bodies. Post-mortem examinations are currently being carried out here. Two teams are involved, and our entire medical team is fully deployed..." he said.

Vallabh further stated that the bodies will be identified through DNA samples. He also noted that the total number of bodies is still unclear as the official "panchnama" hasn't arrived yet. "All the bodies will be identified through DNA samples... The official 'panchnama' of bodies that have arrived here hasn't been done yet... We don't know how many bodies there are at this time..." he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident. Describing the incident as "extremely tragic and heart-rending," the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a post X, CM Yogi wrote, "The loss of lives in the road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials for the proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that he grants place at his divine feet to the departed souls and bestows swift recovery to the injured."

He directed district administration officials to ensure the injured received proper medical treatment.

Details of the Accident

At least four people lost their lives, and 25 others sustained injuries after several buses caught fire following a massive collision on the Delhi-Agra Expressway during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway at Milestone 127 due to low visibility from dense fog.

Soon after the incident, police and fire personnel rushed to the scene to conduct rescue and relief operations. As many as 11 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames and rescue trapped passengers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)