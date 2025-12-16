Statue Of Liberty Tilts, Topples To Ground In Dramatic Video But Its Not The One In New York (WATCH)

A nearly 40-metre-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty titled and tumbled after a severe storm smashed the Brazilian city of Guaiba on Monday afternoon. However, no injuries were reported. A video from Guaiba, Rio Grande do Sul, showed the towering replica of the Statue of Liberty suddenly tilted outside a Havan megastore, and then collapsed in full public view and instantly igniting a social media frenzy.

Videos flooded the internet within minutes, capturing the moment the 24-metre structure began to lean forward, and then crashed into the parking lot below. The head of the statue was crushed to pieces upon impact. The collapse came as strong winds ripped through the region, with gusts clocked at nearly 80 to 90 km/h.

Statue of Liberty replica collapses due to strong winds in Guaíba, Brazil. The monument dates back to the early 1900s and is linked to Freemasonry. twitter/ZVzP1xWOV4

Statue Of Liberty Collapses During Storm, Not The One In New York

Installed in 2020 and mounted on an 11-metre base, the replica measured around 114 feet in height and was one of several similar structures placed outside Havan stores across Brazil. Company officials stated that only the upper section, measuring approximately 24 metres (78 feet), was affected by the collapse, while the 11-metre (36-foot) pedestal remained intact, according to local reports.

Soon after the incident, Guaiba's mayor, Marcelo Maranata, addressed the situation on social media, reassuring residents and confirming that no one had been hurt. He also praised Havan's staff for swiftly cordoning off the area as the statue fell. The company later stated that it followed all safety protocols and began clearing debris within hours, all while keeping the store operational.

Havan, known nationwide for installing giant Statue of Liberty replicas outside its stores, maintains that all such structures are built with proper engineering approvals. While the company insists the Guaíba statue met technical standards, it has launched an internal investigation to determine why it failed. Engineers are also inspecting similar statues across Brazil to ensure their safety.

In 2021, another Havan statue collapsed in Capão da Canoa during a cyclone.

Tio Hugo was pelted with hail, while Passo Fundo, Santa Cruz do Sul, and Vera Cruz reported damaged rooftops. Heavy rainfall caused flooding in Lajeado, though officials said the situation remained largely under control. Cleanup crews moved in quickly, clearing streets of fallen branches and debris.