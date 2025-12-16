Filmfare OTT Awards: Vicky Kaushal And Alia Bhatt's Wholesome Exchange Wins Hearts

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt drew plenty of attention at the Filmfare OTT Awards, not only for their elegant appearances but also for a warm, unscripted moment that has since taken over social media. Seated beside each other at the glittering ceremony and coincidentally dressed in coordinated black outfits, the two actors became the centre of online chatter.

In photographs that quickly went viral, Vicky is seen holding up his phone and showing something to Alia. Her instinctive reaction – hands over her mouth and eyes wide with surprise – immediately sparked curiosity among fans. Vicky's broad smile only added fuel to the speculation, with many believing he may have been sharing a picture of his and Katrina Kaif's newborn son.

Social media users were quick to offer their own interpretations of the exchange. Several fans described the moment as adorable, with some suggesting that Vicky was proudly showing off baby pictures, while others joked about how new parents often can't resist sharing photos of their children with colleagues. The interaction was widely labelled as wholesome and heart-warming, becoming one of the most talked-about highlights from the awards night.

Vicky probably showing baby kaushal pics to Alia, this is so cute byu/Hell_holder11 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Although neither Vicky nor Alia has revealed what was actually displayed on the phone, the candid reactions were enough to turn the brief interaction into a viral sensation.

Vicky and Katrina's new phase, and Alia's work front

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the news on social media, sharing their happiness and gratitude as they began this new chapter. The announcement was met with widespread love and congratulations, quickly becoming one of the most celebrated celebrity baby moments of the year.

Alia Bhatt, who appeared visibly amused and delighted in the viral pictures, is herself a mother. She and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Both actors have spoken openly in the past about how becoming parents has deeply influenced their personal lives.

Professionally, Alia and Vicky are set to reunite on screen in Love & War, one of the most eagerly awaited films in the pipeline. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the large-scale historical drama stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, bringing together the Raazi co-stars once again, this time with the real-life couple Ranbir and Alia.

The film, which was initially expected to release around Eid 2026, has reportedly encountered production delays and is now likely to hit theatres by mid-2026. With Bhansali's trademark visual grandeur and epic storytelling, Love & War is expected to be a major cinematic spectacle upon release.