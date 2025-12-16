Hong Kong Customs Arrest Afghan National In Attempted Smuggling Of 11 Historical Artifacts

Hong Kong customs authorities have detained an Afghan national suspected of attempting to smuggle 11 ancient stone and metal artifacts at West Kowloon Station.

The seized items included silver coins, bracelets, earrings, and several Buddha statues, discovered during routine baggage inspections that drew the attention of customs officers.

Experts estimate the artifacts date from the 2nd century BCE to the 5th century CE, classifying them as highly valuable cultural and historical items.

Authorities emphasized that these artifacts are listed as prohibited exports, and attempting to remove them without proper authorization violates China's cultural heritage protection laws.

Artifact smuggling remains a significant concern for Hong Kong authorities, who consider preventing illegal export a top enforcement priority to safeguard cultural heritage.

The arrest reflects ongoing efforts by Hong Kong customs to protect national treasures, with investigations continuing to determine whether others were involved in the attempted smuggling.

Officials indicated further legal and judicial measures could be taken to ensure preservation of the seized artifacts and deter similar cases in the future.

