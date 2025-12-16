Azerbaijan Launches Preparations Over New General Collective Agreement For 20262028

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Work has already begun on a new general collective agreement covering the period from 2026 through 2028 in Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, the human factor is at the center of reforms in Azerbaijan.

''The human factor remains central to the reforms undertaken in Azerbaijan, constituting the strategic cornerstone of activities pursued by both state institutions and trade unions. In this context, the effective functioning of trade unions represents a crucial role as a reliable partner of the government, with their activities guided by these human-centric principles.

The Cabinet of Ministers maintains close collaboration with the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) in the domains of social policy support, labor relations regulation, and the enforcement of workplace safety and social justice. Enhancing labor legislation constitutes a principal focus of this cooperative framework.

Improvements in the working environment are the tangible outcomes of social partnership underpinned by collective agreements. The achievements realized in establishing and enhancing workplace conditions in Azerbaijan exemplify the effectiveness of social partnership grounded in the general collective agreement.

The newly adopted general collective agreement not only safeguards traditional labor rights but also addresses environmental considerations in alignment with the demands of a globalized economy. It further incorporates critical issues, including the principles of a just transition and the potential impacts of artificial intelligence on the workplace.

Strengthening the principles of social partnership and cooperative engagement was identified as a key objective in the formulation of the new collective agreement, reinforcing the institutional commitment to sustainable and equitable labor practices,'' he added.