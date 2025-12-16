Kyrgyzstan Set To Open Embassy In Egypt
The decree aims to develop political, trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural relations between the two countries.
According to the decree, the new embassy will be located in the capital of Egypt, Cairo. The decree also mandates an increase in the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic by 5 positions, as well as ensuring organizational and financial support for the embassy's operations.
The establishment of the embassy is intended to deepen cooperation in areas such as the economy, investment, education, and culture. It is expected that the embassy will provide consular services to about 3,000 Kyrgyz citizens residing in Egypt and neighboring North African countries.
The decree will come into effect on January 1, 2026, and will contribute to the expansion of Kyrgyzstan's diplomatic presence on the African continent.
