S. Korea, US Launch Talks On N. Korea Policy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the United States held "comprehensive" discussions on Tuesday to coordinate on their North Korea policy based on a recently released summit document.
A statement by Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the meeting is the first such bilateral talks held under their incumbent administrations, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The consultative meeting came as Seoul seeks to improve stalled inter-Korean ties and help resume dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang despite the North's repeated rejection of overtures, the report stated.
The meeting was led by the vice minister for diplomatic strategy, and intelligence at South Korea's Foreign Ministry Jeong Yeon-doo, and acting US Ambassador to South Korea Kevin Kim.
"The meeting addressed all ongoing bilateral issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, based on the South Korea-US summit joint fact sheet," the ministry said in a release after the meeting.
The fact sheet outlines the details of the agreements reached between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump at their October 29 summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.
The ministry said it includes: reaffirming the allies' commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula; and working together to implement the 2018 joint statement produced after Trump's first summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
It also takes note of the allies' close coordination on North Korea policy and calls for North Korea to return to dialogue and abide by international obligations against its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. (end)
