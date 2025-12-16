US Chargé D'affaires Highlights Strong Partnership In Qatar National Day Message

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy Doha Stefanie Altman-Winans has extended National Day greetings to Qatar, saying,“On this Qatar National Day, I am honoured to extend my heartfelt wishes to the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Qatari government, and the wonderful people of Qatar.”

Altman-Winans praised the country's spirit and this year's Qatar National Day slogan, stating that living in Qatar she is“inspired by the Qatari spirit and this year's slogan-'With you it rises, and from you it awaits'-which reflects your commitment to progress and unity.”

She described the bilateral relationship as strong, noting,“The United States is proud to stand with Qatar as a steadfast friend and indispensable ally,” and commended Qatar's leadership“in promoting regional peace and stability.”

Referring to recent high-level engagements, she said the partnership“has never been stronger,” highlighting“two historic visits from President Trump this year,” which she said“underscored the importance of our relationship, and the deep respect and appreciation the United States holds for H H the Amir and his vision for Qatar's future.”

Altman-Winans added,“We look forward to deepening our cooperation in the years ahead, as we work together to ensure peace through strength,” concluding with wishes for“a joyful and memorable National Day.”