Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Liven AS 2026 Financial Calendar


2025-12-16 03:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2026, Liven AS will publish its consolidated unaudited interim financial reports as follows:

29.01.2026 – for the 12 months and IV quarter of 2025;
30.04.2026 – for the I quarter of 2026;
30.07.2026 – for the 6 months and II quarter of 2026;
29.10.2026 – for the 9 months and III quarter of 2026.


Joonas Joost
Liven AS CFO
E-mail:


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

