Old Trade Routes Can Power Future Prosperity, Says PM Modi At India-Jordan Business Forum

MENAFN - IANS) Amman, Dec 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Jordan have the potential to convert geography into opportunity and opportunity into long-term growth.

Emphasising the importance of deeper economic ties, PM Modi said Jordan has emerged as a key bridge connecting different regions under the leadership of King Abdullah II.

Speaking at the India-Jordan Business Forum in Amman, the Prime Minister said he had detailed discussions with King Abdullah II on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

“India is the third largest trading partner of Jordan. In the world of business, numbers have immense value. We are here not just to count numbers but to build a long-term relationship,” PM Modi stated.

“There was a time when trade took place from Gujarat to Europe via Petra. We will need to revive our old links for our future prosperity," the Prime Minister noted.

He said that Jordan plays an important role in building links across regions, which can help both nations expand trade and investment.

"In my meeting with His Majesty yesterday, we discussed in detail how to convert geography into opportunity and opportunity into growth," PM Modi further said.

PM Modi's remarks came during his official visit to Jordan, which he described earlier as an important step in expanding ties between New Delhi and Amman.

He said the outcomes of the visit reflect the growing depth of the partnership, covering areas such as renewable energy, digital innovation and cultural cooperation.